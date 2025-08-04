Tata Steel shares up 2% today: Here we decode why

Tata Steel 's shares surged by 2.5% to ₹156.88 per stock today, making it the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. The surge came after the company announced its strong earnings for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26). The impressive performance was largely attributed to higher steel realizations and government safeguards on imports.

Financial performance Consolidated net profit jumps 116% YoY Tata Steel reported a whopping 116.5% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter, amounting to ₹2,077.7 crore as against ₹959.6 crore last year. The growth was driven by higher net realizations and planned cost-saving measures. However, the company's consolidated revenue fell by 2.9% YoY to ₹53,178.1 crore during the period under review.

Market reaction Profit and revenue figures surpass market estimates Despite the revenue decline, Tata Steel's profit and revenue figures surpassed market estimates of ₹1,786 crore and ₹51,409 crore, respectively. Sequentially, the company's profit was up nearly 60% while its revenue dropped by 5.4%. Jefferies maintained a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of ₹200 per share, after noting that Q1 EBITDA rose by 11% YoY and exceeded their expectations by 4%.