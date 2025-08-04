BSNL deploying India's first 5G captive-non-public network: What is it?

State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with public sector oil company Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The agreement is for the deployment of a private 5G network in the refinery sector. This will be India's first captive-non-public network (CNPN) in this industry. The move is expected to revolutionize industrial connectivity and enhance operational efficiency at NRL.

Benefits Aims of the initiative The MoU was signed at an "Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs" organized by the Ministry of Finance in Guwahati. The initiative is aimed at offering secure, ultra-reliable, and real-time industrial connectivity using indigenous 5G infrastructure for mission-critical operations.

Future prospects Partnership might create replicable models for other industrial sectors The partnership between BSNL and NRL is also expected to create replicable models for other industrial sectors. This will further India's vision of a digitally empowered nation. "The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward—not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future," said Robert J Ravi, CMD of BSNL.