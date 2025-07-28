Gold prices fall to 2-week low

Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Monday, July 28, with spot gold down 0.1% to $3,332.18 per ounce in early Asian hours. This is its lowest level since July 17. The decline comes amid stronger risk sentiment after the US and European Union signed a new trade agreement. US gold futures also fell slightly to $3,331.60 per ounce during this period.

Indian market Prices in India remain stable Despite the global decline, gold prices in India remained stable. As of Monday, July 28, 24K gold was priced at ₹99,930 per 10gm. The rates for 22K and 18K gold were ₹91,600 and ₹74,950, respectively, for the same weight, according to Goodreturns. This stability comes as a contrast to the international market trends, where gold has been witnessing a downward trajectory.

Trade agreement US-EU trade deal reduces tariffs, improves investor sentiment The new trade agreement between the US and EU has reduced proposed import tariffs to 15%, easing fears of a potential trade war. This development has improved investor sentiment toward equities and currencies, making safe-haven assets like gold less appealing. Jigar Trivedi from Reliance Securities said, "Reduced trade tensions put gold under pressure. A weaker dollar cushioned some losses." The dollar index fell by 0.1%, which offset some of the losses in gold prices for buyers outside the US.