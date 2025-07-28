Tata Sons IPO may be delayed as RBI considers extension

Tata Sons , the private holding company of India's salt-to-software conglomerate, is not preparing for a near-term share sale. The company is hopeful that Indian regulators will extend the deadline for its public listing. This comes after discussions with officials and an expectation of official communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granting an extension for an initial share sale.

Regulatory pressure RBI classified Tata Sons as top-tier non-banking lender The RBI had earlier classified Tata Sons as a top-tier non-banking lender, mandating it to list by September this year. However, the company has applied to deregister as a Core Investment Company under the shadow bank framework. Despite not being a customer-facing financial institution, Tata Sons controls stakes in over a dozen large listed Tata companies and is administered by Tata Trusts, a philanthropic arm with a 66% stake in Tata Sons.

Market impact Delay in IPO could affect SP Group's plans Going public would simplify the complex holding structure of the Tata Group. However, it could also make Tata Sons a target for takeover, something that its directors can currently veto. A delay in an initial public offering (IPO) could also affect debt-laden Shapoorji Pallonji Group's plans to sell its 18.37% stake in Tata Sons. The conglomerate has been struggling with financial stress since the COVID-19 pandemic and was looking to liquidate its stake as a key step toward reducing debt.