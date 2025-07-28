Piers Morgan calls Stephen Colbert 'activist hack for Democrats'

Piers Morgan , British journalist and television personality, has weighed in on CBS's decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert . In a post on X (formerly Twitter) , he suggested that most American late-night hosts have become "hyper-partisan activist hacks" for the Democratic Party. He wrote, "Most of America's biggest late-night hosts have become nothing more than hyper-partisan activist hacks for the Democrats - a party that's rarely been more unpopular."

Implications 'No wonder Colbert got canned...' Morgan further added, "No wonder Colbert got canned. More will follow." His comments come after CBS cited financial reasons behind booting the talk show. But many, including Stephen Colbert, have speculated it may have been influenced by US President Donald Trump's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) clearance during a pending merger between CBS's parent company, Paramount, and Skydance. Earlier, Paramount had also paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit with Trump.

Show's end Trump reacted to the news, praised Greg Gutfeld Colbert addressed the settlement issue on his July 14 monologue, calling it "a big, fat bribe." Soon, he was met with the axing news. Trump reacted to the show's cancellation, writing on Truth Social that he loved Colbert's firing. "I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings." He went on to praise Fox News's Greg Gutfeld as being "better than all of them combined," referring to Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.