Samsung's Fold 7 aces durability tests despite ultra-thin design

The Galaxy Z Fold 7's ability to withstand a forceful bend attempt is a testament to Samsung's engineering prowess. Even the company's redesigned hinge remained intact at the end of the torture test. Nelson was surprised by this performance, calling it "Literal black magic" in his video. The device also boasts an impressive rating of 500,000 folds—almost a decade of daily use if you open and close it 150 times per day.

Dust resistance

The phone also passed dust exposure test

The Fold 7 also performed well in a dust exposure test. Despite its IP48 rating, which doesn't make it fully dustproof, the phone's display and hinge remained intact after being exposed to a lot of dust and debris. However, the inner screen of the Fold 7 does have some limitations. The outer display, which is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, performed well in the scratch tests but the inner flexible display started scratching at level 2.