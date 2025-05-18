iPhone 17 Air will be thinner than Samsung S25 Edge
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air has been a topic of speculation, and recent leaks have given us an idea of its weight and battery capacity.
The details were posted on Naver, a Korean online platform, by a smartphone supply chain leaker yeux1122.
The iPhone 17 Air, according to the leak, will be 5.5mm thick and weigh around 145g. In comparison, Samsung S25 Edge is 5.8mm thick and weighs 163 grams.
Battery issues
Battery capacity raises concerns
To achieve its slim and lightweight profile, the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to house a 2,800mAh battery capacity.
This would be on par with the five-year-old iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models, but significantly less than the 3,900mAh unit in Samsung's latest slim phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Apple's internal tests indicate that only about 60-70% of users will be able to get a full day of battery life from the new model, lower than the usual 80-90% range.
Optimization efforts
AI-powered battery optimization in iOS 19
In light of the concerns regarding battery life, Apple is said to be planning to add an AI-powered battery optimization feature in iOS 19.
This could possibly address the problems stemming from the iPhone 17 Air's lower-than-expected battery capacity.
For reference, both iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models pack larger batteries at 3,561mAh and 4,674mAh, respectively.
Information
Possibility of using high-density battery to increase capacity
The leak also hints at the possibility of using a high-density battery with the same 2,800mAh cell size. If this is implemented, it could increase the actual capacity by 15-20%. This improvement could potentially bring the iPhone 17 Air's battery life closer to newer models like the iPhone 15.