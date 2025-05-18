What's the story

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air has been a topic of speculation, and recent leaks have given us an idea of its weight and battery capacity.

The details were posted on Naver, a Korean online platform, by a smartphone supply chain leaker yeux1122.

The iPhone 17 Air, according to the leak, will be 5.5mm thick and weigh around 145g. In comparison, Samsung S25 Edge is 5.8mm thick and weighs 163 grams.