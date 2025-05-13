S25 Edge is Samsung's slimmest flagship yet—with 2 big compromises
What's the story
Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge, marking a significant addition to its flagship lineup.
This new model emphasizes a sleek design, aiming to cater to consumers seeking a blend of aesthetics and performance.
First teased in January, the device is a more compact version of the S25 Plus. It offers a 6.7-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and AI capabilities.
However, this slim form factor comes with a couple of key trade-offs.
Design
A lightweight and thin phone
Weighing in at 163g, the S25 Edge is a tad heavier than the regular S25 model with its smaller 6.2-inch screen.
At a thickness of just 5.8mm, it is thinner than any Samsung slab phone launched in recent years.
The difference in thickness between the S25 Edge and S25 Plus is more pronounced when they are placed side by side, but the former has a bigger camera bump.
Build quality
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge uses a titanium frame
Despite its thinness, the S25 Edge isn't more fragile than other S25 models.
Samsung has used a titanium frame for this model, which is tougher than aluminum used in other models.
The device also features Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the screen for improved screen protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance.
This combination of materials ensures that the phone remains durable while maintaining its lightweight design.
Specifications
Limited battery capacity and no telephoto shooter
The S25 Edge features two rear cameras: a 200MP main and a 12MP ultrawide. The main shooter employs the same sensor as the S25 Ultra model but comes in a smaller camera body.
The pursuit of thinness comes with trade-offs. The flagship phone omits a telephoto camera, limiting its photographic versatility.
Additionally, it houses a 3,900mAh battery—the smallest in the S25 series. While Samsung claims up to 24 hours of video playback, real-world battery performance remains to be seen.
Market position
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Pricing and availability
Despite its limitations, S25 Edge comes at a higher price than the Plus model.
Preorders are being accepted ahead of an official release on May 30. A model with 256GB storage costs $1,100 while one with 512GB storage is priced at $1,220.
This makes it fall between S25 Plus and S25 Ultra models in terms of pricing.
Strategically, the launch of the S25 Edge positions Samsung ahead of Apple, which is rumored to release a thinner iPhone later this year.