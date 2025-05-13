May 13, 202511:44 am

What's the story

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge, marking a significant addition to its flagship lineup.

This new model emphasizes a sleek design, aiming to cater to consumers seeking a blend of aesthetics and performance.

First teased in January, the device is a more compact version of the S25 Plus. It offers a 6.7-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and AI capabilities.

However, this slim form factor comes with a couple of key trade-offs.