How to enable auto logout on Paytm app
Managing security on mobile apps is important, particularly for financial apps like Paytm.
Enabling auto logout can keep your account safe from unauthorized access. The feature logs you out automatically after a certain period of inactivity.
It makes sure that your account stays safe, even when you forget to log out.
Here's an easy guide to enable auto logout on Paytm app for Android.
Accessing security settings
To start with, open the Paytm app on your Android device and head over to the "Profile" section by tapping on your profile icon.
From there, tap on "Settings" and then on "Security and Privacy."
Here, you will find a variety of options to secure your account, including auto logout.
Enabling auto logout feature
Within the "Security and Privacy" settings, search for an option called "Auto Logout." Tap on it to explore its settings.
You'll find different time intervals, ranging from five minutes to one hour. Choose a suitable duration depending on your security needs.
Once selected, this feature will automatically log you out after the selected period of inactivity.
Testing auto logout functionality
After enabling auto logout, we recommend testing if it actually works.
Leave the app idle for the time period you selected earlier and see if it logs you out as expected.
This step ensures that the feature is working as it should, and gives peace of mind over account security.
Adjusting time intervals as needed
If you feel that the initial time interval does not match your usage pattern or security needs, revisit the 'Auto Logout' settings in 'Security and Privacy'.
You can change it anytime by choosing some other interval that is better suited to how often you use Paytm or let others access your device.