Tamil Nadu government finally recognizes Samsung India's workers union
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu labor department has formally recognized the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) today.
The move comes after the Madras High Court on December 6, directed the department to process the union's application within six weeks.
The certificate of registration was given on the last day of the deadline, marking a major milestone for SIWU.
Workers' grievances
Union's recognition aims to address employee concerns
The SIWU, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has been pushing for official recognition to resolve wage and working condition issues.
The delay in registration had caused major tensions, with CITU threatening a strike at Samsung's Sunguvarchatram factory in Kancheepuram district, near Chennai.
The facility is one of Samsung's two factories in India and has about 1,800 permanent workers.
Resolution
Workers' protest led to conciliatory talks
The workers at the Sunguvarchatram factory had protested for 37 days, demanding union recognition and assurances against retaliatory action by management.
The protest ended in October 2024 after conciliatory discussions between the employees, management, and government representatives.
A CITU representative expressed relief over the registration's approval, claiming there was no reason for the delay as all necessary documents were submitted months ago.