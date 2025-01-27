What's the story

Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group has launched a proxy battle against US Steel.

The firm has nominated nine candidates for US Steel's board, including Alan Kestenbaum, former CEO of Stelco Holdings Inc.

Ancora is also pushing for Kestenbaum to replace US Steel's current CEO David Burritt.

The move is part of Ancora's larger plan to stop US Steel's ongoing merger with Nippon Steel.