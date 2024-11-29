Summarize Simplifying... In short Panasonic is creating an AI model of its late founder, Matsushita, to preserve his management wisdom for future generations.

This project, in collaboration with the Matsuo Institute, aims to replicate Matsushita's thought process and potentially integrate it into future business decisions.

'God of management': Panasonic resurrects late founder as AI model

What's the story Panasonic has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model, replicating its late founder Konosuke Matsushita. The digital version is based on Matsushita's writings, speeches, and over 3,000 voice recordings. Known as Japan's "God of management," Matsushita is highly respected by the Japanese business community. This innovative project aims to digitally preserve and share his wisdom with future generations who never had the chance to meet him personally.

Legacy preservation

AI model to pass on Matsushita's vision

The decision to create an AI clone of Matsushita stemmed from the dwindling number of people who received direct training from him. "We decided to use generative AI technology to pass down our group's founding vision to the next generation," Panasonic said in an official statement. The project, a collaboration with the University of Tokyo-affiliated Matsuo Institute, aims at reproducing how a person thinks or talks.

Strategic application

AI model's potential in future business decisions

Panasonic intends to further hone this digital clone for possible integration into future business decision-making processes. Matsushita, who died in 1989, was the driving force behind Panasonic's rise to the top of the consumer electronics industry. He is frequently listed among the most influential Japanese business leaders of all time. His book The Path is regarded as a must-read for aspiring businesspeople in Japan.