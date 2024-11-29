Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has patented a new technology for blood pressure monitoring on smartwatches.

What's the story Apple has patented an innovative smartwatch tech, one that could bring blood pressure monitoring to its Apple Watch lineup. The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently published a document describing this new method, which takes inspiration from regular blood pressure monitors. Unlike current techniques, this patented tech doesn't rely on optical sensors to measure blood pressure parameters.

The patent document details a wearable device with a strap, pump, inflatable chamber, and a liquid-filled sensing chamber. The device also features a vibration sensor and pressure sensor to measure blood pressure. Per Apple, this tech can be integrated into different kinds of wearables. However, the diagrams in the patent suggest it could be integrated into future Apple Watch models.

The patented tech involves inflating a chamber with a pump, compressing the user's wrist. The sensing chamber then detects vibrations and pressure during this inflation. After the chamber deflates, the device detects these parameters again. Another flowchart in the document indicates that Apple's new blood pressure monitoring feature could keep the chamber inflated while measuring pressure and vibrations, before deflating it.

Apple's patent document indicates a liquid-filled sensing chamber could offer better accuracy and sensitivity than air-based ones. This means the new tech could make blood pressure readings on wearables more precise. Although the rumors of Apple working to integrate blood pressure monitoring into its Apple Watch have been floating for years, the company has not officially confirmed when it would be available.