Apple Watch Ultra won't sport microLED panel: Report

By Akash Pandey 10:59 pm Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Apple's highly anticipated microLED display project for the Watch Ultra has been scrapped, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This news came after AMS-Osram, the presumed display supplier, announced the sudden termination of a major microLED project from an unnamed client believed to be Apple. Kuo attributed this cancellation to high production costs, tweeting, "Apple thinks that Micro LED can't add significant value to this product, and the production costs are too high to make it economically viable."

Some speculate that Apple may launch a microLED Apple Watch once technology and manufacturing processes have advanced. However, others think the company will stick with OLED for its Watch series due to current microLED limitations or increased costs. Analysts believe Apple still considers microLED display technology crucial in the long run, but the exact reason for the reported cancellation remains uncertain. Consequently, Kuo also noted that numerous employees involved in microLED development have been let go.

Despite Kuo's confirmation of the project's cancellation, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested there might be more to the story. Gurman tweeted, "AMS-Osram was one supplier in the Apple Watch Ultra microLED project. There are several others. I doubt it was canceled." The fate of the microLED Watch Ultra is still unclear, and whether this is a temporary hiccup or a major shift in strategy will likely become more apparent over time.

The latest development, if true, would be a setback in Apple's plans for a microLED display in its high-end Watch Ultra and a prolonged shift to microLEDs for its wearable devices. The superior brightness, contrast, and battery efficiency offered by microLED technology were deemed perfect for the Watch Ultra. While some believe this is just a temporary setback, others think it could signal a more significant change in direction for the tech giant.