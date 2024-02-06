Apple Vision Pro's glass is susceptible to scratches, proves JerryRigEverything

What's the story The Apple Vision Pro, a hot new gadget on the market, boasts impressive resistance to accidental damage. However, recent tests by YouTuber JerryRigEverything have exposed a weakness: the front glass covering the EyeSight's cameras, sensors, and display is prone to scratches. In a detailed teardown of the device, JerryRigEverything put the front glass through a series of durability tests.

Plastic layer placement affects scratch resistance

Interestingly, the Vision Pro's laminated glass features a plastic interlayer designed to make it tougher and less likely to shatter. However, with the plastic layer on top of the glass, the external display becomes highly susceptible to scratches. Using the Mohs scale of mineral hardness test, the front glass showed minor scratches at level two and deeper ones at level three, while most smartphones only scratch at levels six and seven.

Drop test results and glass replacement cost

On the bright side, the plastic cover does make the Vision Pro more resistant to accidental damage. AppleTrack shared a drop test where the headset had to be dropped multiple times before the glass shattered. However, everyday items like coins, keys, and even dust might leave permanent scratches on the glass. Apple offers a $799 (around Rs. 66,400) front glass replacement for Vision Pro, which includes a special cover for the external screen and a polishing cloth in the box.