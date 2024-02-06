Bodyarmor's AI-generated Super Bowl ad creates buzz for its creepiness

What's the story Bodyarmor, a sports drink brand owned by Coca-Cola, has shown an AI-generated Super Bowl commercial, featuring a robotic voiceover and creepy visuals. The ad, called "Field of Fake," highlights the company's dedication to providing "real hydration" by contrasting it with AI-created content. Bodyarmor's VP of brand strategy, Kristen Rumble, shared that the video was made using "GenAI video and audio pipeline," enhanced with traditional VFX, and supported by machine learning tools.

The making of "Field of Fake" and its message

The commercial displays transforming body parts, a hovering radioactive drink fusing with an athlete's mouth, and a massive jug that bursts over a sea of rippling faces. The robotic voiceover proclaims, "Electrolytes equal mouth success," and "Artificial flavor, optimized for victory times." Tom Gargiulo, BodyArmor's chief marketing officer, explained the idea behind the ad: "Ultimately, we said, 'Okay, what's the opposite of real? Artificial. And what's the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to artificial? Artificial intelligence."

Is this ad appealing?

Bodyarmor claims to offer a "real" product to its customers, but has chosen a stomach-churning AI-generated advertisement to prove its point. Its voiceover and visuals are not only unsettling but downright creepy. Such an ad is unlikely to draw customers. Instead, it might even turn them off the product in question. This is surely a misfire on the company's part in an attempt to save costs.

AI in advertising and its future prospects

AI has been utilized in advertising before, with examples like the "Pepperoni Hug Spot" ad for a fictional pizza chain and the "AI beer commercial" showing people enjoying drinks in a backyard. As Reuters reported last year, major advertisers are exploring generative AI software to reduce costs and increase productivity. With AI technology advancing rapidly, more companies are expected to adopt this trend, potentially leading to more realistic AI-generated content in the future.