Update

GPT-3.5 Turbo gets 'various improvements'

GPT-3.5 Turbo has received a fresh model version (0125), which brings "various improvements." Though OpenAI hasn't shared specifics, this model will feature improved precision in generating responses in specified formats and will address bugs. GPT-3.5 Turbo has established itself as the industry standard, setting a high bar for other AI models aiming to rival OpenAI in terms of accuracy and brand reputation.

More

GPT-4 Turbo receives a fresh fix for 'laziness'

OpenAI is also introducing an updated version (0125) of the GPT-4 Turbo preview model, tackling an issue where the model was "lazy" in tasks like code generation. "This model completes tasks like code generation more thoroughly than the previous preview model and is intended to reduce cases of 'laziness' where the model doesn't complete a task," said the company's in its official blog post. Initially in preview mode, OpenAI plans to launch the general availability of GPT-4 Turbo soon.

Information

OpenAI also introduced new text embedding models

There are a series of new and improved text embedding models as well. OpenAI has introduced a new version of its free moderation API, version 007, which helps identify potentially harmful text content for those looking to boost their moderation capabilities.