Amid CEO drama, OpenAI releases ChatGPT Voice feature

By Sanjana Shankar 10:20 am Nov 22, 202310:20 am

The feature was first released in September for paying customers only

Greg Brockman, the former President and Chairman of OpenAI has revealed that ChatGPT Voice is now accessible to all users. Featuring five unique voices, namely Juniper, Sky, Breeze, Ember, and Cove, ChatGPT Voice surpasses Apple's Siri and Alexa in terms of human-like rhythm and intonation. ChatGPT Voice lets users engage in conversation with the AI, which responds verbally. To do so, click on the headphones icon within the ChatGPT mobile app.

Whisper technology and Spotify integration

ChatGPT Voice was created using OpenAI's Whisper voice technology, by analyzing a brief sample of a real person's voice to generate endless hours of conversation. By eliminating the need for a keyboard, the user experience has become more fluid and conversational. The feature to prompt ChatGPT using voice and images was made available in September, only to paying users. Spotify also employs OpenAI's voice technology to translate podcasts by Lex Friedman, Dax Shephard, and others into Spanish, French, and German.

CEO drama and ChatGPT feature release

The feature comes amidst leadership upheavals and nearly 750 employees threatening to leave unless the board resigns and reinstates Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. OpenAI's post on X even included a humorous demo related to the current situation, where someone asked ChatGPT, "It's been a long night for the team, and we're hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?" This figure is close to the number of OpenAI employees who have threatened to quit.