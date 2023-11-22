Free Fire MAX codes for November 22: How to redeem

By Sanjana Shankar 09:27 am Nov 22, 2023

The codes are time-sensitive

Garena Free Fire MAX, a well-known battle royale game, has unveiled its redeem codes for today. These codes, which comprise combinations of letters and numbers, can be used to obtain thrilling in-game prizes such as weapons, diamonds, skins, and more. Players need to be aware that these redeem codes are valid for a limited time duration, have server restrictions, and are restricted to the first 500 users.

Here are the codes for today

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FLOVI8C7DYETG4B, FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK, FDYHR6Y7UR674U3. FOE497MURKT6LOBI, FNSTKYLHROVMKLS, FL509YHD87BYVTC, FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7. FUTYJTI780178F2, FV7YFHDN4M56LYP, FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU, FUOHLKBVCPY0987. FFYUFJU7851J7YTG, FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4, F5Y6TGF3BNRMFCI, FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4. FBVYHDNEK4605IT, F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI.

How to redeem codes

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes, gamers need to navigate to the game's official rewards redemption website and sign in with their registered Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID. After copying the given codes and pasting them into the text box, click on 'Confirm' to proceed. The rewards will be sent to the in-game mail section if the redemption is successful.