This ring communicates with your phone's AI assistant by whispering

Jan 10, 2024

The company plans to launch the device on Kickstarter

At the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), VTouch, a South Korean company, unveiled the WHSP Ring. It is a wearable gadget designed to transform how users interact with voice assistants. This innovative ring emphasizes privacy and discretion, enabling users to communicate with AI assistants by whispering. The ring connects to the VTouch app on your phone, providing a variety of AI assistants for different purposes. It also allows users to control smart home devices with gentle voice commands.

Innovative features and battery life

The WHSP Ring features a microphone and a proximity sensor that activate when placed near the user's mouth. It has a battery life of around 36 hours, with a charging case that extends its power for up to nine days. To ensure discretion, audio responses by the AI assistant are sent to the user's headphones. The ring also includes an emergency alert function that sends a message to contacts and records surrounding sounds when tapped five times.

There's a digital psychiatrist onboard

The VTouch app packs a wide variety of AI assistants for different user requirements. They include a digital Psychiatrist as well as an AI Art Curator. To note, the WHSP Ring works very well in noisy environments, thanks to the "noise-robust proximity voice recognition" capability.

What about its availability?

VTouch showcased the WHSP Ring's capabilities at CES 2024 but has not yet disclosed information about its price and availability. The company intends to launch the device on Kickstarter, suggesting that it will initially be accessible to backers of the crowdfunding campaign. CES 2024, held till January 12 in Las Vegas, may see VTouch revealing more details about the groundbreaking device during the event.