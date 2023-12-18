IBM to buy Software AG's platforms for $2.3 billion

1/3

Business 1 min read

IBM to buy Software AG's platforms for $2.3 billion

By Rishabh Raj 04:30 pm Dec 18, 202304:30 pm

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024

IBM is set to acquire Software AG's enterprise integration platforms, StreamSets and webMethods, for a whopping $2.33 billion, reported Reuters. The two units formed Software AG's so-called "Super Ipaas" business, which was launched in October. This move aims to boost IBM's artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud offerings. The platforms provide application integration, API management, and data integration services.

2/3

Silver Lake's majority ownership and delisting offer

Software AG, a German software company valued at $2.84 billion, is currently 93.3% owned by private equity firm Silver Lake. Following the IBM announcement, Silver Lake has also disclosed its plans to delist Software AG, offering $34.96 per share. Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024.

3/3

Uniting teams for hybrid cloud and AI solutions

Christian Lucas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Software AG, is excited about the acquisition. He said in a statement, "The opportunity to bring the StreamSets and webMethods teams together with IBM to innovate in building the future of hybrid cloud and next-generation AI solutions for the enterprise is uniquely compelling." This deal is anticipated to enhance IBM's ability to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses worldwide.