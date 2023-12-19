Google Maps introduces India-first feature called Address Descriptor

Google Maps introduces India-first feature called Address Descriptor

By Sanjana Shankar 06:59 pm Dec 19, 2023

Lens in Maps will launch in 15 Indian cities starting January

Google Maps is introducing a variety of updates in India, such as Lens in Maps, Live View walking navigation, and fuel-efficient routing. An India-first feature called Address Descriptors will also be available. Address Descriptors will use machine learning signals, to display up to five relevant landmarks and area names around pinned addresses, and show landmark references when users share their location. It will be offered in over 75 cities across the country.

Live view navigation and Lens in Maps

Starting in January, Lens in Maps will launch in 15 Indian cities. It will use AI and augmented reality to display information like opening hours, reviews, ratings, and photos when users point their smartphone camera at a restaurant or cafe. Live View walking navigation will provide arrows, directions, and distance markers on the Maps screen to help users navigate more easily. This feature will initially be available on Android and will roll out to over 3,000 cities and towns.

Fuel-efficient routing

Fuel-efficient routing will launch in January for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, which aims to reduce fuel consumption and limit carbon emissions. Since the feature's launch in October 2021 until September 2023, fuel-efficient routing has helped prevent over 2.4 million metric tons of CO2e emissions globally, says Google. This is equivalent to removing 500,000 fuel-based cars off the road for one year. Google utilizes AI to understand real-time traffic data, road elevation, and vehicle engine type to identify optimal routes.

Partnerships with ONDC and Namma Yatri

Google has teamed up with India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Namma Yatri mobility app to offer metro schedules and bookings directly through Google Maps. Starting with Kochi Metro by mid-2024, this feature will expand to other metros as they join the open e-commerce network. Additionally, Google has extended its Where Is My Train app to Mumbai and Kolkata local trains. More cities will be added over time.