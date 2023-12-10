India's power consumption climbed by 9% between April and November

By Pradnesh Naik Dec 10, 2023

India's peak power demand increased to 243GW in September

India has experienced a notable 9% increase in power consumption. The consumption reached 1,099.9 billion units (BU) between April and November 2023, compared to the same timeframe in the previous fiscal year. This surge in power usage signifies a boost in economic activities throughout the nation. In the entire 2022-23 fiscal year, power consumption climbed to 1,504.26 BU, surpassing the 1,374.02 BU recorded in 2021-22.

Factors affecting power consumption and peak demand

The growth in power consumption is credited to extensive rainfall during March, April, May, and June, as well as humid weather conditions. A rise in industrial activities due to the festive rush was another reason. Although the power ministry anticipated a peak demand of 229GW during summer, unseasonal rain resulted in a lower demand of 224.1GW in June and 209.03GW in July. Peak demand eventually hit 238.82GW in August and a record-breaking 243.27GW in September.

Union Power Minister on power demand growth

Union Power Minister R K Singh informed Lok Sabha that India's power demand has risen by 50.8% in energy terms from 2013-14 to 2022-23. The peak power demand increased from 136GW in 2013-14 to 243GW in September 2023. Singh credited this growth to the addition of 194GW capacity. He stated, "We have been able to meet the increase in demand because we added 194GW of capacity between 2014 and 2023."