Karni Sena chief murder: 2 shooters, associate arrested from Chandigarh

1/5

India 3 min read

Karni Sena chief murder: 2 shooters, associate arrested from Chandigarh

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:40 pm Dec 10, 202301:40 pm

Karni Sena chief's murder accused arrested from Chandigarh

A joint team of the Rajasthan Police and the Delhi Police Crime Branch has reportedly arrested three persons, including two shooters, in Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena (SRRKS) chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder case. He was shot dead by gunmen at his Jaipur residence on Tuesday. The suspects—Rohit Rathore, Nitin Fauji, and Udham—were arrested in Chandigarh, with authorities verifying Udham's involvement. A cash reward of Rs. 5 lakh was announced for information on them, which reportedly led to their arrest.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Three gunmen entered Gogamedi's residence and shot him dead under the guise of delivering a wedding invitation, per reports. While one assailant was killed on the spot, the police later identified the other two. Meanwhile, Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The police said he had a land dispute with Gogamedi. Members of the Karni Sena's offshoot groups and the Rajput community staged violent protests across Rajasthan, demanding that the perpetrators be booked immediately.

3/5

How police arrested Gogamedi murder accused

The suspects were tracked by the police via their mobile phone locations, according to India Today. The accused shooters reportedly hid their weapons and traveled from Rajasthan to Hisar, Haryana, and then to Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and finally reached Chandigarh. Rajasthan Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), has confirmed the arrests. He said their interrogation was underway, and they will be produced before a court on Monday.

4/5

2 cops were suspended after widespread protest

A day after Gogamedi's murder, two Rajasthan Police personnel, Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Gupta and Constable Mahesh of the Shyam Nagar Police Station, were suspended. Following the action, the SRRKS chief's wife, Sheela Shekhawat, urged protesters to call off demonstrations and filed a complaint based on which the police lodged a first information report (FIR). The FIR reportedly also mentioned outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra.

5/5

Background of Gogamedi's murder and investigation

Gogamedi was killed on Tuesday (December 5) in his Jaipur, Rajasthan, residence. Later, Godara claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post. The shooters were allegedly in contact with Godara's close associates, Virendra Chauhan and Danaram, while evading arrest. On Saturday, another alleged conspirator, Ramveer Jat, was arrested for helping Fauji in Jaipur before the murder. The incident sparked widespread protests and led to the formation of a SIT to examine the case.