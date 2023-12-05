Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead, associates critical

By Prateek Talukdar 03:46 pm Dec 05, 202303:46 pm

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Two unidentified gunmen shot dead Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday. The police said the incident occurred around 1:45pm when Gogamedi was outside his house, per India Today. Then two assailants on a scooter shot him, his security guard, and one of his associates before fleeing. Gogamedi succumbed during treatment at a hospital.

Received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Reportedly, Gogamedi earlier received threats from Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Similarly, in August, Karni Sena's Rajasthan President Bhanwar Singh Saladiya was shot at in Udaipur by a former member of the outfit. In June, local Karni Sena functionary Mohit Patel (27) was found dead in his car with bullet wounds under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.