This BlackBerry-style keyboard for iPhones costs around Rs. 12,000

By Akash Pandey 01:14 pm Jan 05, 2024

The team creating Clicks includes former employees from BlackBerry, Apple, and Google

A company named Clicks Technology has unveiled an iPhone case called Clicks, featuring a BlackBerry-style physical keyboard at the bottom. The case aims to revive the tactile experience of using a physical keyboard on smartphones. Clicks Technology is co-founded by technology videomaker Michael Fisher (MrMobile) and CrackBerry.com founder Kevin Michaluk. The firm is set to showcase its iPhone case at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The case connects to iPhones through the power port

The Clicks case has a contemporary and cheerful appearance, suggesting a more deliberate design when compared to the cases seen previously. This one connects to the iPhone like a Backbone controller, sliding the phone in and aligning the power port with the USB-C or Lightning connector. It doesn't use Bluetooth or a battery, instead drawing power directly from the phone. The case supports pass-through fast charging on the iPhone 15 Pro, according to the Clicks site.

It addresses smartphone keyboard limitations

According to Clicks Technology's press release, its physical keyboard case addresses smartphone keyboard limitations that consume significant screen space. By using physical keys, users can immerse themselves in apps and content without on-screen keyboards autocorrecting words. For those yearning for a physical keyboard on their smartphones, the Clicks case offers a modern solution that blends functionality with aesthetics. The keyboard case also includes features like a backlight and a CMD key for using iOS keyboard shortcuts.

The case does have some drawbacks

Fisher has acknowledged some downsides of the Clicks case, such as its size, which gives the iPhone TV remote-like proportions that may feel awkward initially. The case also lacks a built-in magnet, so MagSafe accessories like chargers won't stick well. However, wireless charging should still work. Clicks Technology does state a companion app for the keyboard case is coming soon to the App Store. The app will "bring new functionality to the keyboard over time."

What about the pricing and availability?

The iPhone 14 Pro version of the Clicks case costs $139 (nearly Rs. 11,560) and ships on February 1, while the iPhone 15 Pro model arrives in mid-March. A $159 (around Rs. 13,220) iPhone 15 Pro Max version is also anticipated in second quarter of this year. Initially, the case will be available in bumblebee (yellow) and London sky (grayish-blue) colors. Early buyers will receive "Founders Editions" of the case, which offers VIP support and early access to new colors.