PETA crowns Apple as 2023 Company of the Year

1/3

Business 2 min read

PETA crowns Apple as 2023 Company of the Year

By Rishabh Raj 07:55 pm Dec 11, 202307:55 pm

Apple wants to become carbon neutral by 2030

Apple has been named 2023 Company of the Year by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), for ditching leather in their products. PETA commended Apple for "setting a tremendous example" for other big companies and catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly items. The tech giant is working toward becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

2/3

Environmental impact of leather and Apple's FineWoven alternative

PETA pointed out that leather production, especially from cowhide, causes more water pollution, water depletion, and greenhouse gas emissions than vegan leather alternatives. Additionally, cattle ranching is a leading cause of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. Apple's new FineWoven collection for Apple Watch straps and iPhone cases has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional leather.

3/3

FineWoven cases face criticism despite environmental benefits

However, Apple's shift to FineWoven materials has faced some challenges. Users have reported that the new cases feel odd to touch, scratch easily, and attract dirt quickly. Some third-party retailers have chosen not to sell them, and Apple has instructed its staff to frequently change display units to keep them looking fresh. Despite these issues, Apple likely enjoys higher profit margins on FineWoven cases since they still cost $59 (around Rs. 4,900), the same as their leather counterparts.