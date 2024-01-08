Xreal takes on Meta, Apple with its latest AR glasses

By Akash Pandey 11:31 am Jan 08, 202411:31 am

Shipping for the Air 2 Ultra starts by end of March

Xreal, previously known as Nreal, has introduced its newest AR glasses. Priced at $699, the Air 2 Ultra is claimed to be a more affordable option to Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro. It also rivals Meta's $500 Quest 3 headset. As for the highlights, the Air 2 Ultra offers spatial tracking, hand tracking, a wider field of view, and sharper displays. It weighs just 80g, thanks to its lightweight titanium body. Xreal will demo the Air 2 Ultra at CES 2024.

Xreal's latest AR glasses require an external computing source

To power the Air 2 Ultra, users need an external computing unit like a smartphone, computer, or Xreal's Beam module connected via USB-C. Compatible devices include Samsung Galaxy S23/S22, iPhone 15, and Mac or Windows machines running Xreal's Nebula launcher. The glasses offer spatial computing capabilities thanks to front-facing dual 3D environment sensors and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. While Xreal isn't planning to support more smartphones, it's working on a custom computing unit for use with the Air 2 Ultra.

It uses 120Hz Sony micro-OLED panels

The Air 2 Ultra features three electrochromic dimming levels on its front layer for enhanced immersion and directional audio technology for better privacy. The glasses use Sony's micro OLEDs with 1080p per eye, up to 120Hz refresh rate (90Hz in 3D mode), and brightness of up to 500-nits. The Air 2 Ultra can project a virtual 2D screen "at an equivalent of 154-inch from a distance of 13 feet." It packs stereo speakers and microphones too.

Pre-orders for the wearable are now open

The Air 2 Ultra is currently up for pre-order, with an additional $100 discount for Nreal Light owners. Primarily targeting the developers, Xreal will also release the Unity-based software development kit (NRSDK 2.2) when the glasses ship in March. The updated SDK will bring substantial improvements to hand tracking, hand gesture recognition, spatial anchors, depth mesh, and more.