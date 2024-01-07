Apple Vision Pro heading for February launch: Report

By Akash Pandey 10:54 pm Jan 07, 202410:54 pm

Launch preparations for Apple Vision Pro are in full swing across Apple's retail division and supply chain

Apple is finally gearing up to release the Vision Pro mixed reality headset soon. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that headset units are already being sent to distribution centers in the United States. The quantity is seemingly enough to supply Apple retail stores upon launch. Apple's retail division and supply chain are also buzzing with launch preparations, and we can expect an official announcement about the release date any day now, maybe even next week.

Retail employees to undergo Vision Pro sales training

Gurman also shared that select retail employees are heading to Apple Park, Cupertino, for special Vision Pro sales training. These chosen few, about two to four people per store, will bring their newfound knowledge back to their teams. Plus, Apple has planned extra retail training sessions for the week starting January 21, hinting at a February release for this much-awaited device. This timing aligns with the information Gurman shared in a newsletter released in December.

US-exclusive launch with international rollout later in 2024

At first, the Vision Pro will only be available in the US, with a starting price of $3,499 (nearly Rs. 2.91 lakh) However, the company plans to bring the cutting-edge headset to more countries later in 2024. Gurman suggested that China, Canada, and the United Kingdom could be among the first to experience the Vision Pro outside the US.