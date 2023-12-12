Apple supplier to build Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

1/5

Business 2 min read

Apple supplier to build Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

By Rishabh Raj 01:49 pm Dec 12, 202301:49 pm

For this new facility, Corning will team up with its Indian partner Optiemus Infracom

Corning Inc., the Gorilla Glass creator and an important Apple supplier, is investing Rs. 1,000 crore to set up a manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu. The facility will be situated on a 25-acre plot at Pillaipakkam, close to Sriperumbudur, and is expected to employ around 300 people. This development signifies the arrival of another Apple supplier in India, bolstering the nation's expanding electronic component manufacturing ecosystem.

2/5

Why did Corning choose Tamil Nadu?

The company opted for Tamil Nadu over Telangana due to its thriving electronics ecosystem and proximity to other Apple suppliers. Major Apple contract manufacturers like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics are based in Tamil Nadu. The deal was finalized last week, with the MoU scheduled to be signed at the Global Investor Meet (GIM) in January.

3/5

Corning has partnered with India's Optiemus Infracom

For this new facility, Corning will team up with its Indian partner Optiemus Infracom. Although there is no set timeline for completion, construction is anticipated to take roughly one year. Neil Shah, Vice President of Counterpoint Research, referred to Corning as one of Apple's 'key' suppliers for producing durable cover glass screens for iPhones, iPads, and other products. He added that India's growing mobile phone production presents a lucrative opportunity for Corning to enhance the Make In India supply chain.

4/5

Corning has a global presence

Corning Inc., a Fortune 500 materials science company based in New York, has facilities in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. Corning and Apple's partnership began in 2007 when Apple approached the glass specialist for its first-ever smartphone. Daniel Ives, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities, said, "Corning is key to the glass on the flagship iPhone and Apple is a strategic partner."

5/5

Corning's Gorilla Glass has potential clientele in India

Corning's Gorilla Glass, a thin, lightweight, scratch-resistant, and touch-responsive glass, is featured on various smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google, Sony, OnePlus, Motorola, Mi, OPPO, Lava, Realme, and Nokia. With many of these brands already having a wide presence in India, it is uncertain whether the Tamil Nadu facility will manufacture exclusively for Apple or cater to other clients as well. Notably, Apple plans to produce over 50mn iPhones in India each year within the next two to three years.