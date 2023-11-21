Apple iPhone 16 Pro to feature 5x periscope zoom camera

By Sanjana Shankar Nov 21, 2023

Largan could be the main supplier of periscope lenses for both Apple and Huawei

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will boast a 120mm tetraprism camera, sparking interest in the technology for 2024, per renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple currently uses this zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As the sole provider of the tetraprism/periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Largan is poised to see its 2023 EPS reach approximately 150. This will outpace the market consensus of 130-140, thanks to better yields and increased shipments.

Improved yield and profitability for Largan

In 2024, Kuo predicts that Apple will integrate the advanced camera into its smaller pro models, leading to a remarkable 160% YoY growth in iPhones equipped with this technology. Although Largan experienced low production yields in Q3 2023, Kuo says the company has now boosted the yield of its tetraprism lens assembly to 70% or higher. This enhancement not only renders the lens assembly profitable but also significantly elevates EPS in Q4 2023.

Largan will be the main supplier for Apple and Huawei

Apple and Huawei are identified as the two fastest-growing brands in worldwide periscope camera smartphone shipments for 2024. Largan is anticipated to be the main supplier of periscope lenses for both Apple and Huawei, holding supply shares of 85-90% and 50-60%, respectively. As improved yields contribute to increased profits and a considerable 130% surge in overall periscope orders for 2024, profitability is projected to exceed market expectations.