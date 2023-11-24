Two iPad Air models launching early 2024: What to expect

Two iPad Air models launching early 2024: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 05:22 pm Nov 24, 2023

The new iPad Air trims are scheduled for mass production in Q1 2024

Apple fans, get ready for some exciting news! As per supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-giant is planning to launch two new iPad Air models in the first half of 2024. It's been quite some time since the last update, which brought us the M1 processor, 5G connectivity, an upgraded front camera, a faster USB-C port, and fresh color choices like purple and blue. Here's what to expect from the upcoming iPad Air models.

The tablets will offer new display sizes and M2 chip

The upcoming iPad Air models are expected to come in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes, a first for the lineup. While they'll still have traditional LCD panels, Kuo says the 12.9-inch model will feature an "oxide" backplane for better display performance. Plus, these new models will likely pack Apple's M2 chip, offering even more power and efficiency than the current M1 chip.

iPads will support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 standards

As for connectivity, the next-generation iPad Air variants should support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, giving you faster Wi-Fi speeds and improved Bluetooth connections. Apple has already added these features to the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 15 Pro models, and most new Macs. Kuo predicts that mass production for the new iPad Airs will start in early 2024, so we can expect a launch sometime in the first half of the year—with March and June being popular months for announcements.