By Akash Pandey 10:26 pm Jan 07, 2024

The payments were previously expected to start in January 2024, and they have now begun per schedule

Apple has begun issuing settlement payments to iPhone users who filed claims under the "batterygate" class action lawsuit. MacRumors reported several users have started noticing checks deposited into their bank accounts. In 2020, the tech giant agreed to pay up to $500 million (around Rs. 4,160 crore) to resolve the lawsuit, which accused Apple of "secretly throttling" certain iPhone models. Those who submitted claims as part of the "batterygate" settlement are receiving $92.17 (nearly Rs. 7,670) per claim from Apple.

iOS 10.2.1 limited maximum performance of some iPhones

The lawsuit was initiated in December 2017, shortly after Apple disclosed that it limited the maximum performance of some iPhones with "chemically aged" batteries to prevent unexpected shutdowns. Apple introduced this power management system in iOS 10.2.1 but initially failed to mention the modification in the update's release notes. The company later apologized for not being transparent and temporarily reduced the cost of iPhone battery replacements to $29 in 2018.

Apple's response and affected models

Even after offering an apology for the way it communicated the change, Apple consistently denied all allegations. The company never admitted to any legal wrongdoing, stating that it agreed to the settlement only to "avoid burdensome and costly litigation." The class included American residents with an affected iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, and the original iPhone SE before December 21, 2017. The deadline to submit a claim for payment was in October 2020.