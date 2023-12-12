How to record spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro

By Akash Pandey 06:41 pm Dec 12, 2023

Record videos in landscape mode for a better experience

Apple's latest iOS 17.2 update brings an exciting feature for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users: the ability to record spatial videos. These 3D videos can be experienced on the Vision Pro headset, which is expected to hit the market around March 2024. While spatial videos look like regular ones on iPhones, they offer an immersive, almost three-dimensional experience when viewed on the Vision Pro headset. Here's how to record spatial videos on your iPhone 15 Pro.

Process to enable settings and record spatial video

To enable spatial video recording, simply open the Settings app on your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now head to Camera > Formats, scroll down to "Video Capture," and toggle on the switch next to Spatial Video for Vision Pro. To record video, open the Camera app, switch to Video recording, tap the Vision Pro headset icon in the viewfinder to enter spatial video mode, and press the red record button to begin.

Videos are recorded at 1080p resolution

Spatial videos boast a 1080p resolution and are recorded at 30fps, utilizing advanced computational videography techniques and HEVC compression. A one-minute spatial video takes up about 130MB of storage space. Apple suggests recording spatial videos in landscape orientation with a stable iPhone. You can find your spatial videos in a new Spatial album within the Photos app, and these videos will sync across devices with iCloud.

They will appear as regular ones on your iPhone

Despite recording the spatial videos through your iPhone, you cannot experience them directly on the device, as they will appear as normal videos. However, you'll be able to enjoy their full immersive format on the Vision Pro once it's released in early 2024. Also, the headset itself will offer on-device spatial video recording. According to Apple, you can "capture precious moments in three dimensions" and revisit specific memories like festive gatherings or family events on the headset itself.