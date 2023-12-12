iQOO 12 launched in India at Rs. 53,000: Check features

By Akash Pandey 06:18 pm Dec 12, 202306:18 pm

The iQOO 12 will be available to all starting December 14 (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has finally launched the iQOO 12 smartphone in India after weeks of anticipation. Notably, this launch marks the debut of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered device in the country. The device will be exclusively available through Amazon and the iQOO India store starting December 14. Its 12GB/256GB configuration costs Rs. 52,999, while higher-end 16GB/512GB variant is priced at Rs. 57,999. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 off using HDFC/ICICI Bank cards, and up to Rs. 5,000 discount on exchanges.

Check out the device's specifications

The iQOO 12 sports a fresh look, a redesigned camera layout, and a glass back. However, it doesn't have any official IP rating. The device boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nits of maximum brightness. It supports 2,160Hz PWM Dimming, which adjusts brightness levels, preserves battery life, and reduces eye strain. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures 8.10mm in thickness and weighs 203.7g.

The iQOO 12 boasts a periscope camera

On the photography front, the iQOO 12 includes a 50MP (OIS) Omnivision OV50H main, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, and a 64MP (OIS, 3x) Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto lens. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone supports 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 12 has Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the helm, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It also uses iQOO's self-developed Q1 chip for computing. The device boots Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14. In India, it offers a near-stock Android experience and qualifies for three OS upgrades. Powering the phone is the 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast-charging. For crisp haptics, it gets an X-axis linear motor and 4D game vibration. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Should you buy iQOO 12?

The kind of reception iQOO 12 gets in India's premium smartphone market is yet to be seen. However, it does stand out as one of the early adopters of Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. Also, it features a high-refresh-rate display, capable cameras, advanced RAM/storage, a dedicated Q1 computing chip, a substantial VC cooling system, and efficient charging. It's a compelling option for a high-performance gaming device, especially with available bank discounts, exchange deals, an extended 6-month warranty, and 9-month no-cost EMI.