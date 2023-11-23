Redmi K70 series to be launched on November 29

The K70 series will boot Android 14. Representative image

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is set to unveil its K70 series of smartphones on November 29 in China, coinciding with the company's 10th anniversary. The lineup will include the Redmi K70, K70E, and K70 Pro models. The K70 Pro will boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the K70E will have a Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. The standard Redmi K70 is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The entire lineup will run on Android 14-based HyperOS.

Redmi K70E's specifications revealed

The Redmi K70E will sport a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 1,920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,800-nits of peak brightness. It'll also house a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. Redmi claims that its proprietary technology will keep the smartphone's battery health at 90% even after 1,000 recharge cycles. The device will measure 8.05mm in thickness and could feature a triple rear camera setup with 64MP, 8MP and 2MP snappers. A 16MP front-facing camera is likely.

Expected features of Redmi K70 and K70 Pro

Rumors suggest that the Redmi K70 and K70 Pro will have 120Hz OLED displays with 2K resolution support and a metallic frame. Both devices are likely to include a 50MP OmniVision camera with OIS support. The standard Redmi K70 may have a 5,000mAh battery, while the K70 Pro could come with a 5,120mAh battery. Both models might offer up to 120W fast charging support.

Redmi K70 handsets may debut internationally as POCO smartphones

The Redmi K70E will feature a 5,000 sq. mm gaming-grade stainless steel Vapor Chamber, the largest on any Redmi phone. The Redmi K70 series is not expected to be launched globally. Instead, some of the Redmi K70 series devices may be rebranded as POCO F6 series models for the global market. The F6 and F6 Pro, which could be rebadged versions of the K70E and K70, are anticipated to debut in the first quarter of 2024.