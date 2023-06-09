Technology

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is nearly 60% cheaper: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2023, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is also 'IMAX Enhanced' certified

Xiaomi is expanding its presence in the Indian television market, taking on rival brands such as Samsung, Sony, TCL, OnePlus, and LG. The company's 55-inch OLED Vision TV is now retailing with a tempting discount as a part of the company's Super Saver Sale 2023. This might be the best offer if you've been looking to upgrade to an OLED TV.

Here's the price breakdown

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV bears a price tag of Rs. 2 lakh. However, it is now retailing at Rs. 84,999 via the brand's official e-store. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount via HDFC Bank card. Xiaomi is also offering up to 12 months of no-cost EMI option on the television.

The television has 4K OLED panel

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has a slim form factor (4.6mm) with super thin bezels and a metal frame. The smart TV sports a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10/HDR10+/HLG certification, 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision IQ. It houses an 8-speaker setup, providing 30W output. There's support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound as well.

It is equipped with three HDMI ports

For I/O, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV includes three HDMI 2.1 slots, two USB ports, an Ethernet socket, an AV input, an Optical slot, an eARC input, and a 3.5mm earphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

You get 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV is powered by a quad-core A73 CPU, paired with Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The viewing experience is enhanced by the Vivid Picture Engine 2. The TV comes with PatchWall 4 integration for content discovery and supports hands-free Google Assistant. It boots Android TV 11 OS and gets built-in Chromecast too.

How to buy the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV?

Head to the Mi India website (https://www.mi.com/in/). Under the "TV and Smart Home" section, look for "Xiaomi OLED Vision TV." If you are willing to make a purchase, click on buy now, and avail bank offer or no-cost EMI option before checkout.