X will show article headlines again, confirms Elon Musk

By Sanjana Shankar 10:31 am Nov 23, 202310:31 am

Musk, however, did not share a specific timeline for the update

Elon Musk has announced that X, formerly Twitter, will show article headlines again, after removing them last month. The upcoming update will feature the title in the upper part of the image on a URL card. However, Musk didn't share a specific timeline for the update or a sample of the new card design. The removal of headlines in October meant users had to tap or click on the URL card to see the title or read the headline.

Headlines were removed for 'improved aesthetics'

In August, Musk mentioned that X aimed to stop displaying titles with URLs in previews for "improved aesthetics." It was implemented in October. This change pushed publishers to create headlines on images and post the link separately or include the headline in the image of the generated preview card, as the posts would lack context otherwise. The forthcoming update could simplify things for publications and not require custom formats, depending on the new card's layout.

X faces advertiser exodus amid controversy

X has faced a turbulent period as major advertisers like Apple and Disney have halted spending due to Musk's alleged endorsement of antisemitic remarks. Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media also pulled its partnership with X just weeks after signing it. X has filed a lawsuit against activist group Media Matters, which reported that ads appeared next to pro-Nazi and white nationalist posts. Media Matters labeled the lawsuit "frivolous," saying it "stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court."

