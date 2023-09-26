X is bringing audio, video calls but with a catch
Last month, it was confirmed that X, formerly known as Twitter, will introduce audio calls as part of its transition into an "everything app." In the latest, new code found on the app by Chris Messina confirms that X will support video calls as well. The new calls feature, however, will not be accessible to everyone. Per Messina, it will be exclusive to X Premium subscribers, the paid subscription that was previously called Twitter Blue.
Paying users can opt-in for the feature
TechCrunch mentions that the upcoming audio and video call feature will be integrated into the current Direct Message section. If non-Premium users attempt to use the feature, they will be prompted to subscribe to X Premium. The feature would allow X Premium users to opt-in for calls from other verified users, people they follow, or people in their address book.
X struggles to compete with premium subscriptions from rival apps
It appears that X has not made a strong case for its Premium subscription. Despite offering features such as verification, fewer ads, the ability to edit posts, support for longer posts, and prioritized rankings in search and conversations, X Premium has only managed to sell around one million subscriptions. In comparison, Snapchat's premium subscription boasts over five million users, and analysts predict Meta's subscription will reach 12 million subscribers by early next year.
Other apps like Skype offer calling features for free
Users who do not wish to subscribe to X Premium can explore other alternatives that offer in-app audio and video call features for free. Services like Skype, Discord, and Facebook Messenger provide cross-platform functionality without requiring a phone number. As X seems to position its audio and video calling features as a premium offering, these established alternatives continue to offer comparable features at no cost.