ASUS ROG Phone 8 to debut on January 8

1/4

Technology 2 min read

ASUS ROG Phone 8 to debut on January 8

By Sanjana Shankar 05:31 pm Dec 12, 202305:31 pm

In India, the ROG Phone 8 range may start at around Rs. 75,000

ASUS has announced that its upcoming gaming phone lineup, the ROG Phone 8 series, will debut on January 16 in China. The launch will happen at 7:30pm local time (5:00pm IST). The lineup is anticipated to include three models, the ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and an 'Ultimate' variant. The handsets will be unveiled globally on January 8, a day before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.

2/4

Official teaser showcases ROG Phone 8's design

The launch announcement comes on the heels of ASUS teasing the ROG Phone 8, offering a glimpse of the phone's design. The teaser for the ROG Phone 8 shows a faint image of the phone's rear design, revealing a revamped square-shaped camera module with a slightly cut-off bottom right edge. The handset may offer a dual-color rear panel with triple cameras and an LED flash.

3/4

Expected specifications

Powering the ROG Phone 8 series will be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The ROG Phone 8 Ultimate could get an overclocked variant of the chip. The Ultimate model could boast up to 24GB of RAM. The base model could pack up to 16GB of RAM while the Pro model will likely get up to 24GB RAM. The smartphones will ship with Android 14-based ROG UI. They may offer support for 65W fast charging and 5G connectivity.

4/4

In India, the range may start at around Rs. 75,000

While pricing and availability details are under the wraps as of now, the new ROG Phone 8 range could start at around Rs. 75,000 to take on the Google Pixel 8 series. In India, the ROG Phone 7 series was launched at Rs. 74,999 for the base 12GB/256GB variant. ASUS's latest official announcement page also features a Windows 11 logo, indicating that ROG-branded laptops and PCs could be unveiled as well.