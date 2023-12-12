Nubia Z60 Ultra's futuristic design revealed: See pictures

By Akash Pandey 05:12 pm Dec 12, 2023

The device may not make it outside China

Nubia's Z60 Ultra, set to launch on December 19, has revealed real-life images and official renderings that highlight its innovative design. This latest flagship smartphone offers three futuristic colorways: starry sky, black, and beige, as part of its isomorphic cosmic space design. This eye-catching blend of cutting-edge technology and avant-garde design is sure to attract tech enthusiasts who appreciate a unique aesthetic. Unfortunately, the device may not be released beyond China.

The device uses BOE's Q9+ panel

The Nubia Z60 Ultra is set to excel in multiple facets, including screen-to-body ratio, color reproduction, contrast, and brightness, alongside its distinctive square body design. Notably, it introduces the BOE Q9+ light-emitting material, enhancing color display stability. With a pixel density of 400ppi and independent pixel drive featuring a full-screen blue diamond arrangement, the device supports 2,160Hz PWM dimming for an enriched visual experience. The UDC Ultra-independent screen display chip optimizes color transition, solidifying its position as a leading device.

It will boast an all-screen look

The Nubia Z60 Ultra will feature super thin bezels and incorporate ZTE's fifth-generation under-display camera for a sleek and aesthetically-pleasing frontal look. At the back, it's the camera module that truly stands out with its bold and unique design, with the lenses sitting flush. As shown in the images, the horizontal strip houses the primary camera lens and sports a classic red circle. Also, there's a rectangular bump housing the periscope telephoto lens. The distant oval lens enables ultra-wide-angle photography.

Take a look at the camera details

The Nubia Z60 Ultra would entice camera enthusiasts with its "Neovision Imaging System. As for the on-paper specifications, it will feature a 35mm 50MP (OIS) high-definition optical, an 18mm 50MP wide-angle, and an 85mm 64MP (OIS) periscope telephoto snapper, ensuring stunning and stable captures.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be at the helm

The Nubia Z60 Ultra will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, similar to the REDMAGIC 9 Pro. It may offer up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will boot Android 14-based MyOS. Expect the latest connectivity standards including Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. Under the hood, it may house a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support.

Nubia's commitment to pushing design boundaries

Nubia's commitment to pushing design boundaries is clear in the unconventional shapes chosen for the Z60 Ultra's lenses, offering a one-of-a-kind visual identity. With its isomorphic cosmic space design and cyberpunk-inspired colors, anticipation is building for a device that not only meets technological expectations but also raises the bar for smartphone aesthetics. As the official release date nears, the Nubia Z60 Ultra is poised to captivate a diverse audience.