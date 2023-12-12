Top 5 features coming to WhatsApp Channels

By Sanjana Shankar Dec 12, 2023

The features are currently under development and not accessible yet

'Channels' is among the most significant features WhatsApp has gained this year. It is a one-way broadcast tool that provides updates from leaders, content creators, artists, sports teams, and so on. Several new features are under development to boost the Channel experience. In the latest, WhatsApp has been spotted working on "Channel alerts" which will allow admins to track if any updates have violated the app's guidelines, promoting more responsible use of the platform.

Channel Alerts will provide real-time notifications

According to WABetaInfo, the Channel alerts feature will send real-time notifications to admins about any breaches of Channel guidelines. If all content shared in the channel adheres to the policy, the channel alerts screen will confirm that there are no active alerts. The feature will allow Channel owners to promptly address concerns as they arise and also serves as a preventive measure against potentially harsh penalties, such as lifetime suspensions.

Reviewing suspended Channels

Another feature in the works could also help tackle Channel violations effectively. This will let Channel owners request for a review when Channels are suspended. Admins can pick between four options for review including, "Some updates were misunderstood" and "This channel follows all Channel Guidelines." The others include "Updates like these should be allowed" for times when an admin believes the suspended content complies with policies and "This channel shouldn't be closed," requesting reconsideration in cases of special situations.

Appoint new admins

WhatsApp may soon allow Channel owners to appoint new admins, which could boost engagement among the users. With the "Invite Admins" option, Channel owners can grant administrative rights to up to 15 participants. The chosen admin will also have to accept the invitation to gain admin rights. Post that, the new admins can modify Channel details like the name, icon, and description. Additionally, admins can modify edit settings, like which emoji reactions are permitted.

Forwarding messages and view count

Other minor yet useful features coming to WhatsApp Channels include forwarding messages from other conversations. These include texts, media files like photos and videos, GIFs, voice clips, and stickers. Admins as well as Channel owners will also be able to track how many times a Channel update has been viewed. This will help them understand the reach of their messages and assess which content is appealing to their audience.