How to invite new admins to WhatsApp channels on iOS

1/4

Technology 2 min read

How to invite new admins to WhatsApp channels on iOS

By Akash Pandey 01:13 pm Dec 02, 202301:13 pm

The new update will roll out to more people over the coming weeks

WhatsApp is now rolling out the ability to invite new admins to channels on iOS. Beta testers can explore the "Invite Admins" feature in the channel info area. It allows them to grant administrative rights to specific contacts for their channel, with the option to invite up to 15 contacts. This feature is accessible to testers using WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.25.10.70.

2/4

Designated contact must accept invitation for admin rights

It is important to highlight that the specified contact, granted administrative access, also needs to accept the invitation to gain access to the WhatsApp channel. Once accepted, they can modify crucial channel details such as the name, icon, and description. Additionally, as channel admin, they will have the authority to edit settings, such as regulating the emojis allowed for reactions within the channel.

3/4

Admins can also generate, share, manage content

The latest update goes beyond administrative functions, empowering admins to participate in content creation within the channel actively. Admins will have the capability to generate and share content, in addition to overseeing updates—their own as well as those shared by fellow admins—by editing or deleting them. These controls will ensure a balanced approach, enabling collaborative channel management while maintaining essential safeguards.

4/4

There are still a few limitations

It is crucial to note that there are certain limitations in channel admin abilities at the moment. These include the inability to add or remove other admins and the restriction on deleting the entire channel.