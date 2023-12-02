OnePlus Open survives JerryRigEverything bend test: Here are results

By Akash Pandey 12:12 pm Dec 02, 202312:12 pm

Outer display endured 25 seconds of exposure to open flame

OnePlus's maiden foldable smartphone has become the most recent device to undergo the customary durability test by Zack Nelson from the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything. Given the company's recent struggles in bend tests, it is reassuring that the OnePlus Open, often assumed as vulnerable in such examinations, has proven to be the most durable. To recall, the device was introduced globally on October 19.

Deeper grooves on cover display at level 7

The OnePlus Open's cover display features a glass surface that, like any glass material, exhibited scratching at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, with more pronounced grooves at level 7 during the test. Its interior screen also follows the standard pattern for foldable displays, being protected by a plastic layer that showed scratches at level 2 and deeper grooves at level 3.

Outer display withstood 25-second open flame exposure

The OnePlus Open boasts an aluminum casing, as confirmed during the testing. Also, it exhibits a commendable level of dust resistance. When exposed to an open flame, the external display remained functional for approximately 25 seconds before the pixels transitioned to a white hue—a typical response for OLED screens. In contrast, the plastic screen protector on the inside succumbed to burning within five seconds.

Device remained functional even after bending

While OnePlus has struggled in bend tests previously, the OnePlus Open unexpectedly withstood bending in both directions when folded and even endured bending in the opposite direction when open. After bending in the wrong direction, however, the device didn't fully snap back into place. But it remained fully functional after the testing. The durability of the OnePlus foldable smartphone has surpassed expectations.