Garena Free Fire MAX codes for December 2: Redeem now

Technology

By Akash Pandey 10:15 am Dec 02, 202310:15 am

Redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes for players on Saturday (December 2). These codes grant access to complimentary vouchers and pets without the need for intricate tasks or spending diamonds—the game's premium currency. The developer typically shares such codes daily and also during special events through the game's official social media accounts. Notably, the quantity and duration of rewards may differ based on the redeem codes; some items are permanent while others are temporary.

List of redeem codes

The redeem codes for Saturday (December 2) are as follows: HHNAT6VKQ9R7, TDK4JWN6RD6, XFW4Z6Q882WY, 4TPQRDQJHVP4 WD2ATK3ZEA55, E2F86ZREMK49, HFNSJ6W74Z48, 2FG94YCW9VMV FFDBGQWPNHJX, V44ZZ5YY7CBS, VNY3MQWNKEGU, U8S47JGJH5MG FFIC33NTEUKA, ZZATXB24QES8

Possible limitations in collecting rewards

Keep in mind that some redeem codes might not work due to factors like expired validity, reaching maximum usage capacity, or server restrictions. In such instances, players should wait for Garena to release new redeem codes specific to their region.

Here's how to claim in-game items

To claim Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the official rewards redemption site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and sign in using one of six available platforms (Facebook, Google, Apple ID, etc.). Guest account users must link their accounts to one of these platforms in the in-game settings before redeeming codes. Once a valid code is entered and confirmed, rewards will be automatically sent to the player's account. They can be collected from the in-game mailbox.