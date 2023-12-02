Apple's iPhone 16 lineup to feature an Action button

By Akash Pandey Dec 02, 2023

The Action button has appeared on multiple ‌iPhone 16‌ prototype units (Representative image)

Apple has big plans for the iPhone 16 lineup, with the user-configurable Action button set to be a key feature, according to the pre-production information shared by MacRumors. This versatile button first appeared on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, replacing the old mute switch and offering a range of customization options. With Apple having already replaced the mute switch with the Action button in Pro models, it wouldn't be surprising if upcoming base models follow suit.

It can be configured to perform a range of functions

The Action button has been in development since at least 2021, originally planned for the iPhone 15 Pro models alongside haptic volume and power buttons. However, due to technical issues, only the Action button made it to the final product. On the iPhone 15 Pro series, the button can be configured to perform various tasks, such as Silent Mode, Flashlight, Camera, Shortcuts, Voice Memo, Focus, Accessibility features, Magnifier, and Translate (an upcoming feature in iOS 17.2).

Apple might switch from mechanical to a capacitive-type button

For the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple is looking to upgrade the Action button by switching from a mechanical to a capacitive-type button. Codenamed Atlas, this new button will work similarly to the Touch ID Home button on older iPhones or the Force Touch trackpad on recent MacBooks. The updated Action button will have a force sensor that detects pressure changes and "tact-switching functionality," though its exact purpose is still unknown.

Fourth-generation iPhone SE will also include the Action button

Throughout the development of the base model iPhone 16, the Action button has remained a constant feature. It has appeared on multiple ‌iPhone 16‌ prototype units, and in internal documentation. Apple has tested various sizes for the button, with some prototypes having a larger size similar to volume buttons. The budget-friendly iPhone SE fourth-generation, set to launch in 2025, will also include the Action button, effectively phasing out the dedicated mute switch from all future iPhones currently in development.

Some users expressed dissatisfaction regarding elimination of Mute switch

The Action button provides users with extensive customization options. Despite this, some users expressed a preference for the traditional mute switch in the iPhone 15 Pro models. While some individuals cited the tactile satisfaction of flipping a switch, others found it easier to visually confirm whether the iPhone is on silent with the older mute switch. While Apple's hardware changes often face initial criticism, users tend to appreciate them as the company integrates these changes seamlessly through its software.