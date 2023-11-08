Samsung leads India's smartphone sales chart for two consecutive years

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 01:01 pm Nov 08, 202301:01 pm

Samsung has a 16.2% market share in Q3 2023

The Q3 2023 report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) shows a 0.4% year-over-year (YoY) increase in smartphone market shipments in India. Samsung continues to dominate the market with a 16.2% share in the third quarter, for the second year in a row. The tech giant is closely followed by Realme at 15.1%. Vivo and Xiaomi claimed the third and fourth positions with market shares of 13.9% and 11.7%, respectively.

Top smartphone brands in India

According to the IDC report, OPPO captured a 9.9% share of the Indian smartphone market, and OnePlus and POCO experienced significant YoY growth, reporting 6.2%, and 5.7%, respectively. Apple, Infinix, and TECNO displayed modest growth in their respective shares, at 5.5%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively. The "others" category of smartphone brands made up 9.8% of the market.

Realme emerges as fastest-growing vendor

In terms of YoY growth, Realme emerged as the fastest-growing vendor in the Indian smartphone market, boasting an impressive 6.5% increase in share. On the other hand, Xiaomi and OPPO saw a decline in their market shares during Q3. OnePlus and POCO achieved strong growth with a 50.1% and 50.8% YoY increase compared to the same quarter last year.

5G smartphone shipments reach record high

IDC's report discloses that 5G smartphone shipments hit a record 58% share with 25 million units in Q3 2023. The average selling price (ASP) of 5G smartphones fell to Rs. 29,700, marking a 9% YoY decrease. The highest-shipped 5G handsets were Samsung's Galaxy A14, Apple's iPhone 13, and Xiaomi's Redmi 12, according to IDC.