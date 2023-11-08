Grand Theft Auto 6 expected to be announced this week

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Grand Theft Auto 6 expected to be announced this week

By Rishabh Raj 12:36 pm Nov 08, 202312:36 pm

A trailer for the game is also expected next month

According to a Bloomberg report, Rockstar Games is rumored to unveil the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI as soon as this week. The game is predicted to be one of the most monumental entertainment releases of the decade. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold over 18.5 crore copies and holds the title of the second-best-selling video game in history. A trailer for the forthcoming game is slated to debut next month during Rockstar's 25th-anniversary celebration.

2/3

Leaked gameplay footage and setting

In 2022, a hacker exposed early gameplay footage from a GTA VI test build, which Rockstar later verified as genuine. The 90-second video featured one of the two main characters, a woman named Lucia, committing a robbery. Another portion of the leak showed the second protagonist aboard the "Vice City Metro," implying that the game's narrative will take place in Rockstar's fictionalized rendition of Miami. Despite the leak, the developer reassured fans that the game's development would proceed "as planned."

3/3

Release window hinted by parent company

Although Rockstar Games has not yet officially disclosed a launch date for GTA VI, its parent company Take-Two Interactive has previously hinted that it's coming out sometime in 2024. The game's announcement and projected release timeline are anticipated to spark immense enthusiasm among both fans and investors, given the enormous success of its predecessor. As we eagerly await more information from Rockstar, fans can anticipate an official trailer unveiling in the upcoming month.