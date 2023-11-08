Chrome lets you track memory usage across tabs: Here's how

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 11:40 am Nov 08, 202311:40 am

The feature is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks

Google Chrome has introduced a handy new feature that enables users to track how much memory each active tab is consuming. The new feature makes it a breeze to identify which web pages are hogging resources and could help boost browser performance and avoid slowdowns or crashes. This update is gradually being rolled out to Chrome users across the globe and is anticipated to reach everyone in the coming weeks.

How the memory usage feature works

To check a tab's memory usage, all you have to do is place your mouse cursor over the tab in question. A pop-up will appear, showing the RAM usage in megabytes for that specific tab. The pop-up will also reveal if Chrome's Memory Saver feature is active for that tab. This functionality is particularly helpful when managing numerous tabs at once, especially when dealing with resource-heavy websites.

Enabling memory and energy saver modes

The latest feature adds to Chrome's Memory and Energy Saver modes, which can be toggled from Settings > Performance. The Energy Saver mode curbs background activities and visual effects, such as animations, smooth scrolling, and video frame rates, in order to save battery life. The Memory Saver function releases memory from inactive tabs, which stay visible in the Tab Strip and reloads once you return to them. Users can also choose to keep certain sites always active.