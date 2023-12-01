Upcoming Google Pixel Feature Drop will bring long-awaited camera features

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Dec 01, 202305:56 pm

Updates will improve the camera abilities of Google's flagship

Google is gearing up for a December Feature Drop, which will introduce two exciting camera enhancements, as reported by 9to5Google writer Max Weinbach. The update is set to include Video Boost and AI Super Zoom features, both of which were initially promised by Google but not available at the device's launch. To recall, the Pixel 8 Pro recently received an update for the Google AI Core app, enhancing the intelligence of AI-driven features.

Video Boost will enhance HDR+ and nighttime videos

While the Pixel 8 Pro excels at capturing HDR+ photos, creating an HDR+ video is a challenging task due to the significantly larger amount of data involved. With Video Boost, the device will gain HDR+ video capabilities by sending a copy of the recorded video to the cloud, where Google's computational photography models will work their magic on aspects like color, lighting, and graininess. This feature will also give Night Sight Video a boost, improving video quality in low-light conditions.

AI Super Zoom to sharpen details in zoomed photos

As for AI Super Zoom, also known as Zoom Enhance, this Pixel 8 Pro-exclusive feature will use generative AI to sharpen details in zoomed-in photos that have already been taken. Google had mentioned this feature at launch but only said it would be "coming later." With the December update around the corner, users can look forward to these camera improvements, further cementing the Pixel 8 Pro's reputation as one of the top camera phones on the market.

December feature drop will bring several system improvements too

The anticipated Pixel feature drop would also introduce a variety of enhancements, increased customization options, and bug fixes for the Pixel 8 series. Additionally, Google may incorporate new features into security and privacy settings, providing users with the ability to monitor their device's security status.